The two things Kim Kardashian says 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' got wrong

“The People v. O.J. Simpson,” the FX mini-series that

explored the murder trial of the century, gave the network some of its best ratings of all time.

But not everything in the TV show was completely accurate.

Kim Kardashian, whose father, Robert Kardashian, served as one of Simpson’s defence attorneys, clarified a few key points in a new interview with GQ magazine.

“[The show] said [O.J.] tried to kill himself in my bedroom and it was Khloé’s bedroom, not my bedroom,” explained Kardashian, who was featured as a child on the show, along with her siblings.

Kardashian also didn’t appreciate how she and her siblings were portrayed.

“I don’t think those parts were accurate,” she added. “I think our ages were off and our looks were off.”

But the 35-year-old reality star insists she still “loved” the FX show.

“There were times I was watching it and I was like, ‘Oh shit, this is dead-on,'” Kardashian told GQ. “Like, ‘That looks like my dad. It feels like my dad.’ It was eerie to watch sometimes.”

Kardashian also got candid with GQ when reminiscing about the Simpson trial.

“I know people said at the time that he [joined O.J.’s defence team] so he couldn’t be called as a witness, because he had that Louis Vuitton bag that supposedly had the [murder] weapon and stuff like that,” Kim recalled. “But that bag was sitting at my dad’s house. I remember I went through it. The news was like, ‘Where is this Louis Vuitton bag?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s upstairs.'”

Kim says she “totally” looked inside but only found “toiletries and clothes and golf clothes. Just random stuff, I’m pretty sure it’s, like, still in — probably in my dad’s storage.”

