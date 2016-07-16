KIm Kardashian says Taylor Swift is playing the 'victim' to get attention

Kim Kardashian West is fed up with Taylor Swift.

In a new clip from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim rants to sister Kourtney about Swift’s feud with her husband, Kanye West.

The feud started years ago, when West interrupted Taylor Swift by storming the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Then, earlier this year, West put out the song “Famous,” in which he claimed that the MTV stunt made Swift famous and implied that he and Swift could have sex because of it.

Swift reacted angrily to the song. West responded back by saying that Swift had approved the lyric.

In June, Kim Kardashian told GQ magazine that she had a recording of Swift giving her approval. Swift denied this, and asked for the Wests to leave her alone.

In the clip for the new “Kardashian” episode, Kim explained to Kourtney why she called Swift out in the interview.

“I never talk shit about anyone publicly, especially in interviews,” Kim said in the clip.

“But I was just, like, I had so had it.”

“I just felt like I wanted to defend [Kanye], because [in the recording, Swift] says, ‘As soon as I get on that Grammy red carpet I’m gonna tell all the press, like I was in on it.'”

Getty Kanye said he was ‘going to let her finish.’

Kim told Kourtney that Swift turned on Kanye because “it was just another way to play the victim.”

“It definitely got her a lot of attention the first time.”

You can watch the full clip below:

