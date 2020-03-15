North West made a 'quarantined' doll house that has hand sanitizer and figurines of parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images; Kim Kardashian West/Instagram North West designed a ‘quarantined’ doll house that had windows, cushions, miniature books, and hand sanitizer.

Kim Kardashian West posted an Instagram Story video showing a dollhouse made by her and Kanye West’s oldest daughter, North.

Kardashian West explained in her story that North created a “quarantined” section of a dollhouse, which included a bottle of hand sanitizer, doll-sized books, a seating area, and figurine versions of Kim and Kanye West.

North appeared to be practicing social distancing, as many people have been instructed to avoid crowds and stay home in order to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many people around the US and globally are practicing social distancing, or spending time at home while avoiding public spaces and large gatherings to help “flatten the curve” and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The news of the coronavirus pandemic apparently inspired North West, the 6-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, to make a “quarantined” section of a dollhouse.

Kardashian West gave a tour of her oldest daughter’s cardboard box creation in a video posted on her Instagram Story on Friday.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram The doll house appeared to be made from an Amazon box.

“She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye,” Kardashian West said, pointing to the miniature plush dolls meant to represent North’s parents.

The space was complete with cushions, a seating area, and a collection of doll-sized books.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Inside the handmade ‘quarantine’ doll house made by North West.

Inside the dollhouse, a tiny table held a container of Purell hand sanitizer.

The bottle of Purell appears to be a nod to the Centres for Disease Control’s recommendation for people to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol as a backup when soap and water aren’t available.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram A doll figure of Kim Kardashian West in North’s homemade playhouse.

Kardashian West added in the doll-house tour that the miniature home featured cut-out “windows, so we can look out.” Her daughter, North, seemed to think about all the details, adding a tiny tin of fake flowers to the doll house decor.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram There were tiny slits for windows and a miniature vase of flowers.

North West seems to be one of the first celebrity children to portray the coronavirus pandemic in a doll-house storyline, but this isn’t the first time the Kardashian-Jenners have taken doll houses or play areas seriously. For Christmas, Kris Jenner gifted her then-1-year-old granddaughter, Stormi Webster, an elaborate playhouse with a balcony and working doorbell.

