Kim Kardashian calls out 'grown adults' who made jokes about 7-year-old daughter North West's artwork

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom; Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Kim Kardashian West has a 7-year-old daughter named North.

Kim Kardashian West defended 7-year-old North West’s oil painting skills on Tuesday.

The reality star released the statement after people questioned whether North could actually paint.

She said North takes a “serious oil painting class” and worked on the painting for “several weeks.”

Kim Kardashian West has no patience for online jokes about her children.

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a photo of a landscape painting signed by her 7-year-old daughter North West on her Instagram story.

She captioned the photo: “My little artist North.”

The painting led to an onslaught of jokes on social media, with many people doubting North’s ability to create the work. Late painter and art instructor Bob Ross’ name also trended on Twitter as users compared the landscape painting to his work.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Kim Kardashian West shared North West’s painting on Instagram.

Kardashian West responded to the online conversation on Tuesday, calling out “grown adults” for questioning her child’s artistic skills in a lengthy statement on her Instagram story.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” she wrote.

The SKIMS founder explained that North and her friend take a “serious oil painting class” and said the 7-year-old worked “incredibly hard” on the piece, which took her “several weeks” to complete.

Kardashian West highlighted several articles and social media reactions from “grown adults” questioning if North actually made the painting.

“How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome,” she wrote, continuing, “Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT.”

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Kim Kardashian West defended her daughter’s painting skills.

Kardashian West posted more photos of North’s and her friend’s art

The reality star â€” who shares North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, with Kanye West â€” drew attention to the painting signed by her daughter’s friend Ryan, who Kardashian West said attends the “same art class.”

Kardashian West then reposted North’s original painting on her Instagram story and wrote, “Shout out to all the proud mums out there that love to show their baby’s masterpieces.”

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram North West holding her oil painting.

She also shared examples of Kanye’s original artwork, which included both sketches and paintings, from when he was a child.

According to W Magazine, the “Flashing Lights” rapper began taking art classes at Chicago’s Hyde Part Art when he was 4 years old.

He also studied at the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago State University, Polaris School for Individual Education, and Nanjing University.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Kim Kardashian West shared photos of Kanye West’s early artwork.

North has previously shown off her creativity through painting, music, and dance

When North was 16 months old, she gifted her mother a hand-painted HermÃ¨s bag for her birthday, Kardashian West told Us Weekly in 2014.

“Kanye had a box [with an Hermes purse in it] and I opened it up and it was all painted really cool and on my computer was this message that said ‘Play’ and it was a video of my daughter sitting outside painting the purse,” she said.

Kardashian West continued, “I had thought it was this new artist who had painted this purse [but] it was my daughter. It was amazing.”

She put the bag on display once again amid the current conversation surrounding her daughter’s painting.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Kim Kardashian West showed off the bag North painted.

North has also followed in her father’s footsteps as a performer and rapped onstage at the Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week in 2020.

While the surprise performance was applauded by fans, 6-year-old rapper Zaza’s parents accused North of copying their daughter’s song “What I Do?” without crediting the original artist.

Kardashian West responded by saying that she “didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due” and said North is a “huge fan” of Zaza.

West has also teamed up with his daughter to choreograph dance routines, Kardashian West revealed on a 2020 episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.”

“We just took our daughter to a school dance, and there’s a dance competition,” she said, explaining that it was a father-daughter event.

Kardashian West added, “Her and Kanye have won the last two years in a row.”

TheStewartofNY / Getty Images; Netflix Kanye West and North West participated in a dance competition.

