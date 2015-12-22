Kim Kardashian's new app crashed Apple's App Store

Max Slater-Robins
Kris Jenner Kim KardashianJeff Gentner/Getty ImagesKim Kardashian (left) and her mother Kris Jenner look at a newspaper.

Kim Kardashian’s new app, which is a collection of emoji that resemble her, crashed Apple’s App Store after it was released yesterday, according to various reports on social media

“Kimoji” costs $1.99 in the US and £1.49 in the UK. Users can copy and paste an emoji from the app into a conversation. Emoji include a depiction of her in a bathing suit, a doughnut, and a perfume bottle. 

iPhone users went to download “Kimoji” in such high numbers that the service crashed. Some users complained that the App Store wouldn’t load at all while others claimed that the app wouldn’t download, according to The Daily Mail

Fans used Twitter to complain about the outage. 

Kim Kardashian also took to Twitter to celebrate her app’s success writing that she “still can’t believe we broke the entire App Store.” 

She then apologised to Apple for “[breaking] the App Store.”

The app is top of the UK paid-for charts as of this morning. 

