Kim Kardashian's new app crashed Apple's App Store

Jeff Gentner/Getty Images Kim Kardashian (left) and her mother Kris Jenner look at a newspaper.

Kim Kardashian’s new app, which is a collection of emoji that resemble her, crashed Apple’s App Store after it was released yesterday, according to various reports on social media.

“Kimoji” costs $1.99 in the US and £1.49 in the UK. Users can copy and paste an emoji from the app into a conversation. Emoji include a depiction of her in a bathing suit, a doughnut, and a perfume bottle.

iPhone users went to download “Kimoji” in such high numbers that the service crashed. Some users complained that the App Store wouldn’t load at all while others claimed that the app wouldn’t download, according to The Daily Mail.

Fans used Twitter to complain about the outage.

I’m crying because you can’t even search for the app and it costs money but Kim still managed to break the App Store ???? #KimsImpact #KIMOJI

— eggy (@barkegg) December 21, 2015

Not only did you break the Internet months ago… You’ve now broken the App Store too. Congrats #kimoji https://t.co/ZAkVY7V2xl

— Princess (@kymmie919) December 21, 2015

Kim Kardashian also took to Twitter to celebrate her app’s success writing that she “still can’t believe we broke the entire App Store.”

Ahhhhhhhh I still can’t believe we broke the entire App Store!!!! #KIMOJI

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2015

She then apologised to Apple for “[breaking] the App Store.”

Apple, I’m so sorry I broke your App Store!!!

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2015

The app is top of the UK paid-for charts as of this morning.

