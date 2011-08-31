WATCH: Unreleased Kim Kardashian Music Video Leaked Online

Photo: Bossip
Did you know that Kim Kardashian released a song back in March?Neither did we.
But she did and now there’s a music video.
The song didn’t garner too much attention at the time, and it is unclear why the Hype Williams-directed video would be released now.
However, we’re guessing the video actually will do better than the song itself — it’s difficult to convey rolling around wet on the floor, suggestively licking your lips, and images of Kim’s backside in a lyric.
Watch below.
