WATCH: Unreleased Kim Kardashian Music Video Leaked Online

Photo: Bossip

Did you know that Kim Kardashian released a song back in March?Neither did we.



But she did and now there’s a music video.

The song didn’t garner too much attention at the time, and it is unclear why the Hype Williams-directed video would be released now.

However, we’re guessing the video actually will do better than the song itself — it’s difficult to convey rolling around wet on the floor, suggestively licking your lips, and images of Kim’s backside in a lyric.

Watch below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.