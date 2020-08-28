38 of the most daring outfits Kim Kardashian has ever worn

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Balmain/Gotham/GC Images/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/VogueKim Kardashian West is no stranger to showing off her curves with her outfits.
- It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian West loves to wear revealing outfits.
- From “naked” dresses to daring cutouts, the reality star and fashion mogul knows how to make a statement with her wardrobe.
- Here are some of the most daring looks Kardashian West has worn through the years.
Kim Kardashian West arrived for a London photo-call in 2012 wearing a dress with mesh cutouts along her chest and midriff.
She arrived for an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” in 2013 wearing a lace Dolce & Gabbana dress with black underwear underneath.
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty ImagesKim Kardashian West during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno’ in 2013.
While attending the opening of Dash in Miami, Kardashian West wore a silver crop top and matching skirt with black underwear peeking through.
In 2014, Kardashian West stepped out in New York City wearing this green laser-cut midi dress.
The reality star arrived at the GQ Men of the Year Awards wearing an Atsuko Kudo black latex bodysuit and a Ralph & Russo skirt.
Kardashian West wore this daring Alexandre Vauthier dress with Givenchy shoes to celebrate her birthday at Tao Las Vegas in 2014.
Kardashian West wore a black coat over her see-through pink dress during Paris Fashion Week in 2015.
Rindoff/Dufour/Getty ImagesKim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend Lanvin’s show during Paris Fashion Week in 2015.
During the same Paris trip, she wore a netted white dress with an oversized camel coat.
She was photographed leaving a photo shoot in Paris wearing a cage dress with a black bandeau top and matching high-waisted underwear.
The Roberto Cavalli dress Kardashian West wore to the 2015 Met Gala was covered in jewels and feathers.
She arrived at a Daily Mail party in 2015 wearing a LaQuan Smith dress that showed off the black lingerie she was wearing underneath.
Marc Piasecki/Getty ImagesKim Kardashian West was photographed at a Daily Mail party during the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.
In 2015, the reality star showed off her growing baby bump in a Givenchy dress with a plunging lace-up neckline.
Kardashian West flaunted her pregnancy in a custom Givenchy gown at the designer’s show during New York Fashion Week in 2015.
At the 2015 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Kardashian West looked stunning in a full-length lace bodysuit and sheer robe from Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci.
She arrived at a wedding in Miami wearing a sheer August Getty maxi dress and Yeezy shoes.
Kardashian West arrived at the Vogue 100 Festival gala in an intricate Peter Dundas for Roberto Cavalli Couture dress.
While out in NYC in 2016, Kardashian West was photographed in a sheer bra, an oversized denim jacket, a skirt, and clear Yeezy boots that reached her thighs.
She arrived at the 2016 MTV VMAs in an off-the-shoulder John Galliano dress with sheer paneling across her waist.
Kardashian West attended the 2016 Harper’s BAZAAR Icons party in a lace illusion dress by Givenchy.
In 2016, Kardashian West was photographed in Miami wearing a sheer black dress that featured a corset-like top with a low-cut neckline.
Kardashian West left little to the imagination when she was photographed in 2016 wearing a sheer metallic dress with silver Balenciaga boots.
She turned heads in Paris when she was photographed wearing a sheer Sacai jacket with a see-through skirt and matching black undergarments.
Kardashian West wore a Balmain knit dress during the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show in 2016.
Dominique Charriau/WireImageKim Kardashian West attends the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show in 2016.
Kardashian West attended the Givenchy Paris Fashion Week show in 2016 wearing a lace dress and silk jacket from the designer.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty ImagesKim Kardashian West attends the Givenchy Paris Fashion Week show in 2016.
In 2017, Kardashian West attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards in a daring white dress from Riccardo Tisci’s Fall 2011 Couture collection for Givenchy.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Daily Front RowKim Kardashian West attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2017.
In 2017, Kardashian West attended the opening of Balmain’s first boutique in Los Angeles wearing a white crop top and a sheer beaded skirt from the designer.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for BLAMAINKim Kardashian West attends the opening of Balmain’s first Los Angeles boutique.
While out in NYC, Kardashian West was photographed wearing a sheer Gucci bra with a blazer and high-waisted cropped pants.
In 2017, Kardashian West wore a sheer bodysuit with high-waisted camouflage shorts during a shopping trip in NYC.
Kardashian West showed off some skin in this vintage dress that was designed by Tom Ford for Gucci.
In 2017, she was photographed wearing a black bandeau top with a leather jacket and sheer pantyhose as pants.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC ImagesKim Kardashian West photographed outside The Plaza Hotel in NYC in 2017.
Kardashian West embraced the no-shirt trend in a vintage Tom Ford for Gucci outfit.
For an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2018, Kardashian West wore a tank top designed with a tail, Lisa Marie Fernandez leggings, and Yeezy heels.
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesKim Kardashian West arriving for an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ in 2018.
Kardashian West attended Beautycon 2018 wearing a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress that she styled with biker shorts.
Kardashian West attended the People’s Choice Awards in 2018 wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Yeezy boots.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/Getty ImagesKim Kardashian West attends the People’s Choice Awards in 2018.
Kardashian West opted for a revealing geometric neckline with this Versace number.
One of Kardashian West’s sexiest looks to date is this strappy Thierry Mugler dress that she wore to the Hollywood Beauty Awards in 2019.
Hollywood to You/Star Max/Getty ImagesKim Kardashian West on her way to The Hollywood Beauty Awards.
In 2019, Kardashian West wore a sparkly unitard while out in Paris.
Kardashian West wore a daring latex dress by Thierry Mugler to the 2019 Met Gala.
