Here's What Celebrities' VMA Outfits Looked Like On Runway Models Before The Red Carpet

As celebrities walked down Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, Style.com was busy finding the origins of celebrity looks.

Kim Kardashian went with this low-cut mini-dress:

Here’s the original look from the Balmain 2015 resort collection:

Miley Cyrus was uncharacteristically covered up in this black leather two-piece:

But before hitting the red carpet, this outfit was first seen on the runway during Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall 2014 couture show:

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz opted for a red and pink ensemble:

It was first seen on the Louis Vuitton resort 2015 runway:

But the biggest style copycats of the night were Katy Perry and rapper Riff Raff, who payed homage to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s matching denim outfits on the 2001 VMA red carpet:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.