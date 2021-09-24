Kim Kardashian’s 75-inch-long Met Gala ponytail cost $10,000, her hairstylist says

Kim Kardashian West at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West’s Met Gala ponytail cost $US10,000 ($AU13,698), her hairstylist Chris Appleton has said.

Appleton shared the cost on his Instagram story, as Cosmopolitan reported.

Kardashian West wore the ponytail with a faceless Balenciaga bodysuit – the night’s most memed look.

Kim Kardashian West wore $US10,000 ($AU13,698) worth of hair extentions to the 2021 Met Gala, according to her hairstylist.

The SKIMS founder opted for a black bodysuit that covered her face along with a 75-inch (191cm)-long ponytail at the red-carpet event on September 13. She worked with renowned hair artist Chris Appleton to create the look.

Appleton responded to a fan who asked how much the ponytail cost on his Instagram story, according to a screengrab shared by Cosmopolitan on Thursday. While he wrote that it cost $US10,000 ($AU13,698), it’s likely that this didn’t include the cost of Appleton’s services, the publication noted. Representatives for Appleton did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for further details on the hairstyle.

Hairstylist Chris Appleton said Kim Kardashian West’s Met Gala ponytail cost $US10,000 ($AU13,698) on his Instagram story. Chris Appleton/Instagram via Cosmopolitan

Kardashian West’s ponytail poked out of a head-to-toe black bodysuit designed by Balenciaga. The outfit completely covered the reality-TV star’s face and body, and became the talk of the evening. Memes proliferated on social media, with some comparing the look to a Dementor from “Harry Potter.”

Kardashian West’s ponytail at the Met Gala. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian West appeared to take the extensions out for Justin Bieber’s after-party at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel by Central Park later that evening. Photos of Kardashian West leaving the hotel show her wearing a seemingly Catwoman-inspired outfit, comprised of skin-tight black material, with a slightly shorter ponytail.

Appleton – whose celebrity clients include Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez – has worked with Kardashian West on numerous occasions. The pair previously spoke about their working relationship during an interview with Gay Times.

“I can just sit in the chair, do my work and not really pay attention, not pick my head up and know that no matter what you choose to do, it’ll look good and I’ll feel confident – and that’s really rare,” Kardashian West told Appleton during the interview.

“With hair, I get anxiety if I have to work with someone new and what it’s going to look like. Nobody really pushes the boundaries of what the new thing should be, what the new style should be,” Kardashian West added. “You push me to want to do new things, but you still have the pretty.”