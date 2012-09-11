Here's Kim Kardashian Comparing Her 72-Day Marriage To Having Cancer

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Emma Brockes at the Guardian interviewed Kim Kardashian for a lengthy feature story, and Buzzfeed’s Whitney Jefferson dug out a gem of a quote.It’s memorable for all the wrong reasons — she likens her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries to cancer.



Here it is:

“Not really. We had done filming our season at that point, so we decided to film for the wedding. And that was a decision that he and I made together.

But I think that, with any decisions in life, like, I spoke to a girl today who had cancer and we were talking about how this is such a hard thing for her, but it taught her a big lesson on who her friends are and so much about life. She’s 18. And I was like, that’s how I feel.”

