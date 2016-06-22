Here's what Kim Kardashian loves most about selfies

Happy National Selfie Day!

In honour of the holiday, who better to tell us what selfies mean to them than Kim Kardashian?

Kardashian pretty much coined the term “selfie.”

With 74.5 million Instagram followers and 46.1 million Twitter followers, people are clearly interested in seeing the reality star’s countless shots of herself.

In April, Kardashian even released her book titled “Selfish”

— 352 pages of her selfies.

Kardashian told AdWeek in 2015 that the “Selfie” book was a natural next step for something she has been doing for decades.

“[I took] my first selfie in 1984, and that opens up the book. For a decade, I’ve carried a big digital camera, and I think it’s just fascinating to see the process of what types of photos evolve. Mine started off on digital cameras, then they went to a BlackBerry and then a smartphone. There’s just such an evolution of the selfie. And I captured that, I think, really well.”

While Kim herself admits that her selfie addiction is “ridiculous,” she defends her reasons for the photos.

“I can look at a photo on social media and see a picture and know exactly where I was by the outfit I had on or who I was with. I take it more as a fun, emotional scrapbook that I love to look back on.”

“I love just sharing my life with people,” Kardashian continued. “So many people think that taking so many selfies is just ridiculous. For me, what’s so funny is I love taking pictures and posting them on social media for memories. I live my life on a reality show. But sometimes people take it very seriously, or they think it’s ridiculous. I’m kind of letting them know, yes, it is ridiculous, but it’s all fun.”

But will the 35-year-old mother and wife of Kanye West ever choose to keep her private life private?

“You never know,” she told Adweek. “I love sharing my world with people, so I don’t see me just having a freak-out and just stopping. Will I do it forever? I’m not sure. But I love the whole idea of it, especially because you get to share things your way. You get to tell your own story through your eyes.”

Happy Fathers Day babe! Thank you for always putting our family first and being the best dad to our babies! I couldn't ask for a better husband and more perfect family. We love you so much! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 19, 2016 at 8:41pm PDT

