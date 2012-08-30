Kim Kardashian Leaks Email To Discredit Former Nanny's Tell-All Book—Here's Today's Buzz

- David Shankbone / Wikipedia”This is the kind of stuff we have to deal with every day. You can’t get away with it. I’m just going to start posting all the ridiculousness on my blog!”Kim Kardashian leaked an email on her blog Tuesday to discredit the Kardashian family’s former nanny’s tell-all book currently being shopped. Kardashian posted a screenshot of an email from the family’s attorney informing them about “Malibu Nanny: The True Adventures of the Former Kardashian Nanny.”
- Lindsay Lohan will NOT be prosecuted for jewelry heist after allegedly stealing $100,000 worth of watches and sunglasses from a Hollywood Hills home where she had been partying. A rep for the D.A.’s office confirmed to TMZ that “The District Attorney’s Office received no evidence that any jewelry, including watches, was taken.”
- Piggybacking off the success of this summer’s blockbuster “The Avengers,” ABC has bought rights to a S.H.I.E.L.D. pilot, the organisation which backs the superhero team. The show will be helmed by “Avengers” director Joss Whedon, but no word on whether S.H.I.E.L.D. frontrunner Samuel L. Jackson or any other Avengers members would be open to the show.
- ABC acquired the rights to air Spike Lee’s Michael Jackson documentary, “Bad 25,” on Thanksgiving. The doc commemorates the 25th anniversary of Jackson’s “Bad” album.
- “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Adrienne Maloof and Dr. Paul Nassif are officially saying “scene” on their marriage. Nassif says, “Adrienne and I have tried very hard to make our marriage work, but this is the best course for both of us.”
- Investigators have determined that a fire at Tyler Perry’s Atlanta studio was caused by … “careless smoking.”
- Check out the first photo of Snooki’s baby Lorenzo LaValle as she leaves a New Jersey hospital. Clearly a camera crew was present to capture the moment.
SEE ALSO: The 10 highest paid moguls in Hollywood >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.