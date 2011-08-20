Here's Everything You Can Expect At Kim Kardashian's Over-The-Top Wedding This Saturday

Jen Ortiz
kim kardashian

Photo: AP Images

It’s finally here.The biggest day of E!‘s life.

Kim Kardashian‘s wedding to Kris Humphries.

Ever since the engagement announcement in May, celebrity gossipers have gone crazy with rumours about the big day.

The dress, the cake, Donald Trump — it’s hard to keep everything straight.

So we collected all of the rumoured details for this weekend’s nuptials.

But you’re still not invited. Sorry.

This is what the invitation looks like. Note the colour scheme...

Guests will have to follow a STRICT dress code.

Invited guest Kathie Lee Gifford let it slip that the wedding invite came with a dress code: guests must wear black or white, no exception.

The wedding dress will be designed by Vera Wang.

The two were seen (by 'seen,' we mean surrounded by paparazzi) walking around New York City together a few weeks ago. Wang also designed sister Khloe's wedding gown.

The bridesmaid dresses will be green and the bridal party will be made up of sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall.

Per a tweet by Kourtney earlier this week.

Kardashian had a special limited-edition fragrance made just for the special day -- that she also sold on her site. Naturally.

The location will be Eric Schmidt's $20 million estate. Or maybe not.

While rumours have been swirling that the home of the former Google Chairman/CEO would be the nuptials location, HollywoodLife is reporting that the two will actually wed at venture capitalist Frank Caufield's, Montecito estate.

Security will be tight.

According to the Huffington Post, guests will have to leave their parked cars behind and take shuttle buses to the wedding location, where they will go through metal detectors and hand in any cell phones or recording devices.

The guest-list is insane.

Reportedly reaching 1,000 (what?!) invited guests, the guest-list is rumoured to include Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Will and Jada Smith, Ryan Seacrest, Eva Longoria, Kanye West, Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Despite being on that guest-list, Donald Trump will be a no-show. He's busying golfing.

Trump is making sure to let everyone know that he was among the star-studded guest-list for the wedding but will be busy golfing in a championship tournament at his Trump National Golf Club. So there.

The couple had to disinvite 50 guests because of space limitations. Awkward.

But there's room for at least one more guest: Ellen DeGeneres.

The talk show host nabbed a last minute invite to the nuptials. After DeGeneres tweeted 'No invitation to Kim Kardashian's wedding yet. Worst Thing In The World,' Kardashian responded 'Of course u are invited!!!! COME!'

The cake will be a Royal Wedding replica -- but that's not even the most ridiculous part.

The '10-tier white cake with chocolate-chip icing and black-and-white decoration' costs between $15,000 and $20,000.

Former partner Mark Ballas confirmed that he is helping to choreograph Kardashian's moves for the reception to 'Access Hollywood.'

Nephew mason will be the ringbearer. Adorable.

(via Us Weekly)

The couple will celebrate again 11 days later in New York.

Niche Media founder Jason Binn and wedding planner Colin Cowie are hosting the party on August 31 -- earlier this week, Binn tweeted 'NY wedding celebration! Colin Cowie and I are so excited to host.'

E! will be milking this through October.

Kim and Kris aren't alone.

