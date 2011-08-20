CONGRATS KIM AND KRIS! We Hope Your Marriage Lasts Like These Athlete-Celeb Couples

Photo: AP Images

The event you’ve all been waiting for is finally here, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries are tying the knot on Saturday, possibly at Eric Schmidt’s house.League officials even granted New Jersey Nets personnel permission to attend.



Here’s wishing Kim and Kris the best, we hope they have a long lasting marriage, like these athlete celebrity couples have.

