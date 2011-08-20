CONGRATS KIM AND KRIS! We Hope Your Marriage Lasts Like These Athlete-Celeb Couples

The event you’ve all been waiting for is finally here, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries are tying the knot on Saturday, possibly at Eric Schmidt’s house.League officials even granted New Jersey Nets personnel permission to attend. 

Here’s wishing Kim and Kris the best, we hope they have a long lasting marriage, like these athlete celebrity couples have.

David and Victoria Beckham (Married July 1999)

Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen (Married February 2009)

Marko Jaric and Adriana Lima (Married February 2009)

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker (Married April 2009)

Hank Baskett and Kendra Wilkinson (Married June 2009)

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian (Married September 2009)

Carmelo Anthony and LaLa Vasquez (Married July 2010)

