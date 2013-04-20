Kim Kardashian And Kris Humphries Are Finally Divorced

“>APMore than a year after they split up, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries are officially divorced.



It looks like it’s a big loss for Humphries, who wanted an annulment and $7 million from Kim.

TMZ has the details:

Humphries gets no money from Kim

Humphries dropped his demand for an annulment based on fraud

Each party will pay their own attorney’s fees

The marriage lasted 72 days, the post-marriage breakup lasted much longer.

Humphries couldn’t be happier:

Couldn’t be happier! — Kris Humphries (@KrisHumphries) April 19, 2013

