Kim Kardashian And Kris Humphries Are Finally Divorced

Tony Manfred

“>APMore than a year after they split up, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries are officially divorced.

It looks like it’s a big loss for Humphries, who wanted an annulment and $7 million from Kim.

TMZ has the details:

  • Humphries gets no money from Kim
  • Humphries dropped his demand for an annulment based on fraud
  • Each party will pay their own attorney’s fees

The marriage lasted 72 days, the post-marriage breakup lasted much longer.

Humphries couldn’t be happier:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.