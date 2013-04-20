Kim Kardashian And Kris Humphries Are Finally Divorced

“>APMore than a year after they split up, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries are officially divorced.
It looks like it’s a big loss for Humphries, who wanted an annulment and $7 million from Kim.
- Humphries gets no money from Kim
- Humphries dropped his demand for an annulment based on fraud
- Each party will pay their own attorney’s fees
The marriage lasted 72 days, the post-marriage breakup lasted much longer.
Humphries couldn’t be happier:
Couldn’t be happier!
— Kris Humphries (@KrisHumphries) April 19, 2013
