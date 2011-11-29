These Are The Biggest Famewhores In Hollywood

We’re firmly in the age of tabloid mania, and it comes down to simple maths:



Real, productive stars like George Clooney, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt just don’t produce enough headlines to sustain scores of websites, TV shows and magazines.

Enter famewhores.

They’re constantly being snapped and quoted, but less frequently being paid to do any actual acting, singing or writing.

And they keep the celeb news cycle humming along while the big names are off doing their jobs.

