Kim Kardashian, An Armenian-American, Is Outraged To Find Herself On The Cover Of Cosmo In Turkey

This isn’t good: the May cover of Turkish Cosmo just hit newsstands, and Kim Kardashian is all over the cover.Problem is, Kardashian says she never authorised it.



This is a particularly egregious goof because Kardashian is Armenian-American, and she’s been vocal about the genocide perpetrated against Armenians by Turkey during and after World War I.

We can’t imagine how editors at the magazine could have sent this off to the printer without double, triple, and quadruple checking that the Kardashian camp was OK with it.

Either way, we’re sure a big Hearst apology is coming Kardashian’s way.

