Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2021 Met Gala in New York. Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian West explained on her Instagram Story that she “couldn’t see” through her dress at the Met Gala.

She explained this after photos of her and her sister Kendall Jenner were turned into a meme.

Kardashian West wore a custom Balenciaga jumpsuit that covered her head to toe to the event.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kim Kardashian West explained on her Instagram Story that she “couldn’t see” through the black Balenciaga look she wore to the Met Gala on Monday.

Kardashian West was unrecognizable at the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed event as she wore a custom Balenciaga jumpsuit that covered her head to toe except for her ponytail.

The look quickly went viral on social media as many people made memes about it. One particular meme used an image where Kardashian West was talking to her sister, Kendall Jenner who also attended the event.

In the photo, Jenner, wearing a sparkly sheer outfit, appears to be confused leaning in towards Kardashian West who is standing in front of her with her arms out wide.

“Kendall was calling my name and I couldn’t see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress,” Kardashian West said on her Instagram Story to explain the viral photo.

A source told Insider that the Balenciaga look was thanks to Kanye West, Kardashian West’s husband whom she filed for a divorce against earlier this year.

The source said: “It was him [West] who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga.”

Demna Gvasalia is the creative director of Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian showing off her look at the Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art. It’s the ultimate confidence,” the source added.

In August, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star said during her appearance on the “We Are Supported By…” podcast that West taught her to be “more confident.”

“I got to a point – and maybe it was being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself,” Kardashian West13§2 said. “That taught me so much in the best way of just being me and truly not care as much about what other people thought.”

