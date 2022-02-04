Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s ‘constant attacks’ against her after he says daughter North is being posted on TikTok against his will

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West called out Ye for his “constant attacks on me in interviews and social media.”

Her response comes shortly after he criticized her for letting their daughter North West use TikTok.

Kardashian West and North share the TikTok account, which has over 5 million followers.

Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) has asked his Instagram followers for advice on what action he should take in response to his daughter appearing in videos on the social media app TikTok.

In an Instagram post shared Friday, Ye uploaded a screenshot of a video from the official TikTok account @kimandnorth, which his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West shares with their daughter, North West. The TikTok account regularly posts satirical videos of Kim and North.

Along with the screenshot, Ye included a caption that North has been appearing in videos against his will.

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” Ye said, tagging Kardashian West in the post.

Shortly after Ye’s post went live, Kardashian West posted a lengthy response on her Instagram story. In the post, the reality TV star said Ye’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media are “more hurtful than any TikTok North West might create.”

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity,” Kardashian West wrote, adding, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Later in the post, Kardashian West states that she wants “nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” and she wishes to handle all matters regarding the pair’s children privately.

This isn’t the first time Ye has expressed displeasure over his daughter’s appearance on TikTok. During a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, he directly addressed Kardashian West and told her not to post their daughter on the social media app.

“Tell her don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok and don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that, and I said it after it was done without me knowing and it happened again,” Ye told the outlet. “So I feel like there’s some poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this, like, ‘crazy’ narrative. Because to say someone is crazy, they’re trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me.”

Kardashian West and North’s TikTok account currently holds 5.5 million followers. The account’s bio says that it is “managed by an adult.”

Earlier this year during a post on the account, Kardashian West appeared to reprimand North after the 8-year-old conducted a livestream without her mother’s permission. In the video, North gave a tour of her family’s home.

At one point, North enters Kim’s bedroom to tell her she’s livestreaming on TikTok.

“No, stop. You’re not allowed to,” Kardashian West replied. “North, come on.”

Kardashian West filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. The reality TV star has since been linked with comedian and actor Pete Davidson.

Conversely, the actor Julia Fox — who is best known for her role in the Safdie Brothers film “Uncut Gems” — has publicly confirmed her relationship with Ye in several blog posts for Interview Magazine.