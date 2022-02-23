A complete timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s messy split

October 9, 2021: Kardashian hosted “SNL,” joking about the divorce in her monologue and appearing in a sketch alongside Pete Davidson.

Kardashian’s opening monologue on “SNL” didn’t pull any punches when it came to her family and her marriage.

She called West the “best rapper of all time.”

“Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” she continued.

“So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing. His personality,” Kardashian joked.

During the episode, Kardashian also appeared in a sketch alongside Pete Davidson, who she is currently dating. In the sketch, the two played Jasmine and Aladdin.

A source told Page Six that West was in the audience during the monologue. Later, the rapper criticized the jokes about his divorce on a November 4 episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” Ye said on the podcast.

“That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” Ye said.