A complete timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s messy split

- Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye, previously known as Kanye West, in February 2021.
- Since then, Ye has publicly posted about his relationship with Kardashian and their children.
- Here’s a timeline of everything that’s happened since Kardashian filed for divorce.
The filing came after seven years of marriage, and following the birth of the couple’s four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Sources quoted in TMZ’s story at the time said that the couple were planning on pursuing joint custody of their children, and Kardashian reportedly requested the arrangement.
When asked to confirm if Kardashian was the one who performed in the dress or if they could provide details on the dress itself, representatives for Kardashian told Insider that there was “no further information on dress.”
TMZ reported at the time that, per anonymous sources, the two were not back together but were on good terms.
Page Six reported that Ye and Kardashian left in the same car, with Ye driving and Kardashian in the passenger seat.
She called West the “best rapper of all time.”
“Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” she continued.
“So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing. His personality,” Kardashian joked.
During the episode, Kardashian also appeared in a sketch alongside Pete Davidson, who she is currently dating. In the sketch, the two played Jasmine and Aladdin.
A source told Page Six that West was in the audience during the monologue. Later, the rapper criticized the jokes about his divorce on a November 4 episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast.
“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” Ye said on the podcast.
“That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” Ye said.
“I need you to run right back to me,” West said at the end of the song. “More specifically, Kimberly.”
In the essay, Fox detailed how Ye directed “an entire photo shoot” for her on their date at Carbone, one of New York’s most exclusive restaurants, and then later filled their hotel suite with clothes for her.
Davidson confirmed that the pair were dating in February, referring to Kardashian as his “girlfriend” in an interview with “People (The TV Show!).”
In the song, Ye rapped, “God saved me from that crash / just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Ye said that he made the purchase out of a desire to see his children.
“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,” Ye told Hollywood Unlocked. “They flipped it into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”
In the same interview, Ye alleged that he wasn’t allowed to enter Kardashian’s home with his children, and accused her of trying to “antagonize” him or “create this crazy narrative” by allowing North West to wear lipstick on TikTok, where she and her mother share an account.
“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” he wrote in the caption, Insider previously reported.
“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity,” Kardashian wrote in the post. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”
In the post, Kardashian said that she wanted to handle matters regarding the children privately, and wanted “nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship.”
“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” Kardashian told Vogue.
“And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy,” she said.
“God please bring our family back together,” Ye wrote in all caps in the post’s caption.
Referring to Davidson throughout his posts as “Skete,” Ye said that he asked Cudi to speak to Davidson, writing that “now that Im fighting for my family he not by my side this is bigger than music.”
Ye also made other posts saying that Cudi would not be involved in his upcoming album “Donda 2,” Vulture reported. Cudi called Ye a “fuckin dinosaur,” per Vulture. In a February 12 tweet, Cudi said that Ye was “posting this lie just for a look on the internet.”
Also on February 12, The Daily Beast reported, Ye posted an edited version of the poster for “Captain America: Civil War,” showing himself and Davidson on opposite sides as Captain America and Iron Man, respectively. On Ye’s side were Drake, Julie Fox, Travis Scott, and Future; on Davidson’s were Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift.
Another since-deleted meme pitted Ye, Drake, and Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince against Cudi and Davidson, The Daily Beast reported. Other deleted posts took aim at celebrities like Hillary Clinton, Ariana Grande (who was previously engaged to Davidson), and Machine Gun Kelly, Insider previously reported.
BuzzFeed News reported that Ye posted an image of a text that he alleged was from Davidson. The text appeared to show Davidson saying “I’d never get [in the] way of your children.”
“No you will never meet my children,” Ye wrote in all caps in the caption of the post, which appeared to have been posted on Sunday, February 13.
In another post, Ye told fans to yell “Kimye Forever” at Davidson if they saw him in public, BuzzFeed News reported.
“MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR,” both Ye’s caption and the side of the truck read.
The delivery came soon after confirmation that Ye and Fox, who’d been dating since New Year’s Eve 2021, had broken up. A representative for Fox told People on February 14 that “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”
“Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete I’m going to handle the situation myself,” Ye wrote in the caption of the post, using a nickname for Davidson that he’s deployed in previous posts.
In the post, Ye shared a screenshot of a text message he said that he had received from Kardashian. The text warned him that he was “creating a dangerous and scary environment” that could lead to harm for Davidson.
Both posts have been deleted, but were archived by the Pop Crave Twitter account.
“Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability,” a previous caption on the post read, Insider previously reported.
The caption on the post, which is still up on Ye’s Instagram account, no longer contains the sentence about sharing screenshots of his messages with Kardashian and appears to have been lightly edited.
Ye’s legal team said in the court documents viewed by Insider that Kardashian’s “motion does not provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status.”
His attorneys said they tried to resolve issues informally but were unable to reach an agreement with Kardashian’s legal team.
“Kim’s motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment,” Ye’s attorneys said in court documents. “Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set.”
