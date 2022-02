A complete timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s messy split

February 12, 2022: Ye posted a series of memes taking aim at Pete Davidson and other celebrities.

On February 12, Ye posted a series of since-deleted memes aimed towards Kardashian’s boyfriend Davidson , as well as other celebrities like Kid Cudi, who is friends with Davidson.

Referring to Davidson throughout his posts as “Skete,” Ye said that he asked Cudi to speak to Davidson, writing that “now that Im fighting for my family he not by my side this is bigger than music.”

Ye also made other posts saying that Cudi would not be involved in his upcoming album “Donda 2,” Vulture reported. Cudi called Ye a “fuckin dinosaur,” per Vulture. In a February 12 tweet, Cudi said that Ye was “posting this lie just for a look on the internet.”

Also on February 12, The Daily Beast reported, Ye posted an edited version of the poster for “Captain America: Civil War,” showing himself and Davidson on opposite sides as Captain America and Iron Man, respectively. On Ye’s side were Drake, Julie Fox, Travis Scott, and Future; on Davidson’s were Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift.

Another since-deleted meme pitted Ye, Drake, and Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince against Cudi and Davidson, The Daily Beast reported. Other deleted posts took aim at celebrities like Hillary Clinton, Ariana Grande (who was previously engaged to Davidson), and Machine Gun Kelly, Insider previously reported.

BuzzFeed News reported that Ye posted an image of a text that he alleged was from Davidson. The text appeared to show Davidson saying “I’d never get [in the] way of your children.”

“No you will never meet my children,” Ye wrote in all caps in the caption of the post, which appeared to have been posted on Sunday, February 13.

In another post, Ye told fans to yell “Kimye Forever” at Davidson if they saw him in public, BuzzFeed News reported.