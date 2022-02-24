Kim Kardashian says ‘misinformation’ in Kanye West’s social-media posts has caused ’emotional distress’ in new court documents

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian said “misinformation” in Kanye West’s social-media posts has caused “emotional distress.”

In new court documents, she reiterated her request to terminate the status of her marriage to West.

“I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private but he has not done so,” she wrote.

Kim Kardashian said in new court documents filed Wednesday that social-media posts made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, have led to “emotional distress.” The documents are part of her legal team’s filing reiterating her request for the court to terminate their marital status and restore her single status.

Kardashian filed in December 2021 for the court to make her “legally single” in her divorce from Ye, which she first filed for in February 2021. The measure would bifurcate the divorce into two parts — one hearing regarding her pre-marital name and single status, and a second to settle the couple’s assets and the custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

On February 16, Ye’s legal team filed a motion in opposition to Kardashian’s request, saying in court documents that her December 2021 motion did not “provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status.”

In Wednesday’s filing, Kardashian reiterated her request to bifurcate and terminate her marriage to Ye and addressed his recent social media posts about the divorce.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” Kardashian wrote in a declaration contained in the court documents. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

In the court documents, Kardashian’s legal team said that “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting.”

In January and February, Ye complained about their daughter North being on TikTok “against [his] will” in a since-deleted Instagram post and a wide-ranging interview with Hollywood Unlocked. In the same interview, he accused Kardashian of trying to “antagonize” him or “create this crazy narrative” through North’s TikTok, which she shares with her mother. He also alleged that he had not been allowed into Kardashian’s house with his children.

On February 4, Kardashian responded to what she called Ye’s “constant attacks” for the first time publicly in an Instagram story, writing that “Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Ye later shared what he claimed were screenshots of texts from Kardashian in which she expressed concern for her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s safety on February 14. In the caption accompanying the alleged text screenshots, Ye asked his fans not to physically attack Davidson, after he had instructed them to yell “Kimye Forever” at Davidson if they saw him in public. In a February 15 Instagram post, he said that he knew “sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim.”

In Wednesday’s filing, Kardashian said that she believed that the “Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

As of the time of writing, all of Ye’s social-media posts that mention Kardashian, their kids, or Davidson have been removed from his Instagram account. Only posts promoting Ye’s newly-released album, “Donda 2,” remain.