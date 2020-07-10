Kim Kardashian has advocated for Planned Parenthood and vaccines, despite Kanye West's pro-life, anti-vaxx campaign

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

On July 4, Kanye West announced he’s running for president on a campaign to oppose vaccines and remove funding to Planned Parenthood, a sexual health non-profit.

West’s views appear to differ from those of his wife, Kim Kardashian-West.

In an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kardashian-West visited Planned Parenthood to learn more about the organisation’s work.

She also required her entire family to get the whooping cough vaccine if they wanted to be around her child.

Kanye West recently announced he’s running for president on an anti-abortion and anti-vaccine platform, but it appears his views differ from those of his wife Kim Kardashian-West, who has advocated for Planned Parenthood and vaccines in the past.

On July 4, West said he was running for president on an anti-vaccine and pro-life platform, and told Forbes he’s sceptical of vaccines, including a not-yet-existing vaccine to treat COVID-19.

While explaining that he had COVID-19 in February, West made untrue claims that vaccines paralyse children.

He’s also publicly expressed his opposition to Planned Parenthood, a non-profit organisation that offers sexual health care, including providing birth control, hormones, and abortions. In a July 8 Forbes interview, West said Planned Parenthood was “placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

West also said he’s, “pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible.”

The rapper’s views seem to conflict with Kardashian-West’s, who was shown both supporting Planned Parenthood and taking her whole family to get the whooping cough vaccine in previous episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Kardashian-West visited Planned Parenthood after calls to defund the non-profit



In an October 2017 episode of the show, Kardashian-West and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, go to Planned Parenthood’s Los Angeles location to learn more about the services they offer.

They took the trip after Kardashian-West asked, on-camera: “What is all this Planned Parenthood talk where people want to protest for Planned Parenthood?”

She was referring to protesters who were fighting against efforts to defund the organisation.

After Khloe explained that she was pro-choice, Kardashian-West decided to visit the non-profit.

“I want to have an opinion on this, but I just don’t know enough,” Kardashian-West said in the episode. “I do like to speak up on social media about topics that mean something to me, and I want to be more informed.”

A Planned Parenthood executive gave them a tour of the facility and explained the work they do, and introduced them to three women who have had care at the nonprofit.

Afterwards, Kardashian-West agreed as Khloe said, “I’m a big fan of Planned Parenthood now,” and added: “I think people need to be more educated in how they form opinions.”

Kardashian-West came to the conclusion that efforts to defund the nonprofit on a pro-life stance miss the fact that it provides myriad services. “The perception of Planned Parenthood is that it is an abortion clinic. That is nothing what it is like,” she said.

It’s unclear if Kardashian-West and her husband’s differing views have affected their relationship. After West announced his decision to run for president, Kardashian-West tweeted her support.

