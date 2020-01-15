Kim Kardashian spent her date night with Kanye West 'booing' Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson at a basketball game

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at the Staples Centre.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West watched Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson play during the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at Staples Centre on Monday.

When Thompson stepped up to the free throw line, Kim stood up from her courtside seat and shouted something at the NBA star.

While it’s unconfirmed what the SKIMS founder shouted, other spectators at the game claimed that she was booing her sister’s ex.

On Tuesday, Kim clarified that she was “there to support him” and “would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West spent Monday evening watching Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson play at the Staples Centre.

The 39-year-old reality star sat courtside at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game next to Courteney Cox and donned a puffy black coat, snakeskin pants, and sparkly boots.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Kim Kardashian West attended the Lakers game at Staples Centre.

She shared the view from her floor seats with her 157 million Instagram followers and even included a photo of Thompson, suggesting that she and Kanye were at the game to watch him.

Kim Kardashian West / Instagram Kim Kardashian West attended Tristan Thompson’s NBA game.

When Thompson stepped up to the free throw line, Kim grabbed spectators’ attention by rising to her feet and shouting.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attended Tristan Thompson’s NBA game.

While viewers’ videos didn’t capture Kim’s words, fans suspected that she was heckling the Cavaliers player to divert her sister’s ex from making a basket. Her public booing would be the latest in an up-and-down relationship between the two following his 2019 cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime bestfriend Jordyn Woods.

https://twitter.com/itsnotapril/status/1216941547779813376?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

LMAO Kim Kardashian stood up to boo Tristan Thompson at the line https://t.co/1jERYFHvYn — THIS LEAGUE (@thisleague) January 14, 2020

kim k just came to see tristan get blown out by the Lakers ???????????? — d (@dcm0_) January 14, 2020

On Tuesday, Kim clarified that she was at the game to support Thompson. “I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer,” she said.

I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer! https://t.co/EgaqiepH2z — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2020

The Lakers won by 29 points, and speculations of the Kardashian curse resurfaced. The superstition began when Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner attended a 76ers game in 2018, and her boyfriend Ben Simmons’s team lost their only home game of the season to the Cavaliers, which had no wins on the road up until that point.

While the Lakers’ Twitter account acknowledged Kim for bringing good luck to the team, others worried that she’d brought the alleged curse to the court just by attending.

Ohhhh Kim kardashian is at the lakers game? The kardashian curse, we finna lose #LakeShow — LPB (@LocalPolarBear) January 14, 2020

No team want a Kardashian curse placed upon them — The People's Champ (@heath_day) January 14, 2020

Kardashian curse was real and they still tryna curse this guy ???? https://t.co/8uQ7G5LLlW — A ♛ (@aandresdeanda) January 14, 2020

Kim’s appearance at Thompson’s game was a development in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s seemingly improving relationship with Thompson, and he reportedly attended their annual Christmas party in December. Khloé, who shares her daughter True with the NBA player, isn’t forgetting the scandal and shared an Instagram post captioned, “2019, Im happily saying goodbye.”

This story has been updated to include Kardashian West’s confirmation that she was cheering for Thompson.

