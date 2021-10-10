Kim Kardashian joked about Kanye West, OJ Simpson, and her sex tape during her debut SNL monologue

Kim Kardashian, pictured alongside singer Halsey and comedian Cecily Strong, hosted the most recent ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode. NBC/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian hosted the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Her opening monologue touched on several topics, including her divorce from Kanye West.

Kardashian, 40, also joked about her sex tape with Ray J that was leaked in 2007.

Kim Kardashian didn’t hold back during her “Saturday Night Live” debut.

While dressed in a velvety pink bodysuit, the KKW beauty mogul kicked off her monologue by poking fun at herself and her leaked 2007 sex tape.

“I know, I’m surprised to see me here, too,” Kardashian, 40, told the crowd. “When they asked me to host, I was like ‘why?’ I haven’t been to a premiere in a really long time.”

“Actually, I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind,” she continued.

Kardashian, who shares four children with Kanye West, later pivoted to father, Robert Kardashian, and meeting OJ Simpson for the first time. Robert Kardashian defended Simpson after he was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown.

While talking about her legal aspirations, Kardashian said: “My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me, and I really credit him with opening my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him that I met my first Black person.

“Anyone want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?” Kardashian said, referencing the murder trial. She added that “OJ does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all – I still don’t know.”

Kardashian then joked about a potential presidential run as she pivoted to Kanye West, who ran as a presidential candidate, and Caitlyn Jenner, who ran for governor of California.

“I’m not running for president. We can’t have three failed politicians in one family,” Kardashian said before talking about her current divorce proceedings.

Kardashian called West the “best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

“So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing. His personality,” Kardashian said.