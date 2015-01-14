Kim Kardashian's Mobile Game Won't Make Nearly As Much Money As Analysts Predicted

Last summer, Kim Kardashian’s mobile game, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” became insanely popular.

Analysts predicted the game — which let players pursue the life of an “A-lister” in Hollywood, a la Kim Kardashian — was on track to earn over $US200 million, Bloomberg News reported.

The game dominated Apple’s App Store charts, peaking at the #1 spot and #4 in top-grossing apps. “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” also raked in $US1.6 million in its first five days on the market, according to Glu Mobile, the studio that made the game.

However, it looks like those $US200 million expectations may have been a bit far-flung. Yahoo Finance reports the game’s sales might not be doing so well after all.

According to Yahoo’s Aaron Pressman, “Shares of Glu peaked at $US7.60 in July but have since lost 50%. That was just as the $US200 million predictions were flying. But the game earned only $US43 million in the third quarter.”

“Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” which is free to download, made money through in-app purchases. Players bought “Koins,” the game’s currency, which they then used to buy clothes and change how their avatar looks. As with most mobile games, though, the “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” hype wore off over time.

Glu Mobile doesn’t report its fourth quarter earnings until Feb. 4, so we’ll have to wait to see how “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” is making out. But Kim Kardashian will be fine either way: Forbes estimates that her empire earned her $US28 million in the past year, and she reportedly earns a royalty of 45% of revenues, Pressman says.

