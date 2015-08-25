Kim Kardashian just edged out Beyoncé and became the most popular person on Instagram

After Kim Kardashian West spent weeks steadily gaining on Beyoncé, she’s just beat the pop star to become number one on Instagram.

Kardashian West edged past Beyoncé overnight by hitting 44,005,604 followers.

Beyoncé lags just behind with 43,935,648 followers.

We’ve been observing both women’s follower counts for the past several weeks, and Kardashian West’s account is growing followers at a much quicker rate than Beyoncé’s. So it stands to reason that barring a huge push from Queen Bey’s loyal fanbase, the singer’s days of being Instagram Queen are over.

The number-one account in Instagram belongs to Instagram itself, with over 94 million followers. After that, the most popular accounts belong to celebrities. Here are the full top 10 stars on Instagram, according to SocialBlade.com, as of Monday morning.

1. Kim Kardashian — 44,005,604

2. Beyoncé — 43,935,648

3. Taylor Swift — 43,533,226

4. Selena Gomez — 41,843,095

5. Ariana Grande — 41,696,873

6. Justin Bieber — 36,994,254

7. Kendall Jenner — 35,388,483

8. Kylie Jenner — 33,703,166

9. Nicki Minaj — 32,278,123

10. Khloé Kardashian — 30,522,261

