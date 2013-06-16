Kim Kardashian Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Kim Kardashian has given birth to her first child according to multiple reports.



Both TMZ and the Daily Mail report Kardashian welcomed her and Kanye West’s first child together Saturday — five weeks ahead of her scheduled due date.

No word on a name yet.

The birth of the couple’s daughter comes after the singer’s sixth album “Yeezus” leaked online Friday.

More to come.

