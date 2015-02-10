Kim Kardashian used an iPhone light to take incredible Grammy selfies

Aly Weisman
KIm Karadashian selfie Chrissy Teigen John Legend grammys 2015Lester Cohen/WireImage via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian takes her selfies very seriously, she even has an entire published book full of them.

So it’s no surprise that Grammy-goer and The Hollywood Reporter executive editor, Matthew Belloni, caught Kardashian using SELFIE LIGHTS on her iPhone.

Companies like LuMee actually make illuminated iPhone cases that allow users to snap selfies with more ideal lighting. Want to take selfies like Kim? It will only set you back around $US45.

Kardashian had a field day with the selfies during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

This one with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in the background she posted to Instagram with the caption: “This is the Beck won that award face?!?!?!”

Then there was this one that got blasted to Kardashian’s 26 million followers:

Getty caught more photos of Kim’s many takes:

