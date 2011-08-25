Kim Kardashian Gold Coins

Gold Coin Entrepreneur John Hallaron has decided that he too wants a piece of the (metaphorical) wedding cake that Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian took home. The worlds first Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries pure gold coins are now under development. The coins which are still in prototype stage will feature Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries with their names displayed on the top and [their wedding date] “August 20, 2011″ displayed on the bottom. The reverse of the coins will feature Kim’s $2 million engagement ring with “Together Forever” displayed on the top and “Only Time Will Tell” displayed on the bottom.



The coins will be sold for an estimated $2200. While coins for the Royal Wedding were released by several mints across the globe, including a 1000 kilo gold coin ; one wonder if there will be any interest in Kim Kadarshian branded gold coins.

The launch date of these coins will be announced within the next five days – we are assuming it will take that long for Kim’s lawyers to get to John since he did not mention anything about taking her permission.

The Rich Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.