A Kim Kardashian Gold Coin?

This has to be the weirdest news about the gold craze.

Gold entrepreneur John Halloran, president of GoldCoin.net, says he has produced a prototype 24-karat gold coin commemorating Kim Kardashian’s wedding.

“There seems to be a lot of interest in it,” Halloran told us.

The only problem is it’s just a prototype.

“A lot of people were upset when I told them it wasn’t real,” Halloran said. “It’s just for entertainment. We’re not going to produce it.”

If, however, they did decide to produce it here’s what the coin would feature.

“The obverse of the coins will feature Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries with their names displayed on the top and “August 20, 2011” displayed on the bottom. The reverse of the coins will feature Kim’s $2 million engagement ring with “Together Forever” displayed on the top and “Only Time Will Tell” displayed on the bottom.”

We’ve requested an image from GoldCoin.net and will post it when it’s available.

