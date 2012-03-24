Kim Kardashian Gets Flour-Bombed On Red Carpet—Here's Today's Buzz

Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie welcome a baby boy. The teen queen-turned-mum tweeted “Welcome to the World Luca Cruz Comrie!”

Midnight showings of “The Hunger Games” bring in $25 million putting it on track with “Twilight” which grossed $30.3 million opening night.

Get ready for one last adventure with Phil, Stu and Alan. “The Hangover 3” has a release date: May 24, 2013.

NBC’s musical hit “Smash” gets renewed for season two.

Snooki and JWoww get in trouble with PETA for dyeing their dogs’ fur pink and purple.

Scarlett Johansson and Mila Kunis’ naked picture hacker cuts a deal, will plead guilty.

Kim Kardashian got attacked by a flour bomb while walking the red carpet in Los Angeles to promote her latest fragrance. “That probably is the craziest, unexpected, weird thing that ever happened to me,” Kim told E! Online. “Like I said to my makeup artist, I wanted more powder and that’s a whole lot of translucent powder right there,”

Watch the “flour girl” in action below.



