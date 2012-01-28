Kim Kardashian Joins TV Show Cast, Acts Like A Diva—Here's Today's Buzz

Aly Weisman

               

Leonardo Erin


  • Leonardo DiCaprio and his Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend don belays to go zip lining together in Mexico.
  • Russell Brand is already dating other women. Hopefully for Katy Perry, none are fellow “California Girls.”
  • Michael Jackson’s kids remember their popstar pop by putting their hands in cement.
  • Claire Danes honored by drag queens as Harvard’s Hasty Pudding 2012 Woman of the Year.
  • Check out John Legend’s fiancé’s enagagment ring. And note to Monique Lhullier: the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is already on the hunt for a wedding dress.
  • Kim Kardashian joins the cast of Lifetime’s “Drop Dead Diva.” The reality TV star will have a multi-episode arc on the show’s fourth season. A real stretch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.