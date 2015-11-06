Kris Jenner and the studio that made the Kim Kardashian game are being sued for $10 million

“Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” is a mobile game that you’re either intimately familiar with or have never heard of, depending on where you interest in the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Either way, you should know that the game is immensely profitable.

“The free-to-play app-based game ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’ has generated $US43.3 million in sales from its launch on June 27 through the end of September,” Variety reported in November 2014. No joke!

And now, the folks behind the game’s creation — a development studio named Glu Mobile — as well as Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, are being sued by a game studio that claims that the concept of “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” was stolen. The studio is seeking over $US10 million in “damages.”

The Associated Press reports that the lawsuit is based in copyright law, and it claims that a representative for Jenner — who acts as her daughter’s manager — was shown “a detailed pitch for a Kardashian-themed game” that bears striking resemblance to what Glu Mobile eventually created and released as “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.”

The studio that’s reportedly suing Jenner and Glu Mobile is named Just Games Interactive Entertainment, and it’s created a variety of licensed games based on stuff ranging from the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” to “Mortal Kombat” spin-off games.

