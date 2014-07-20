The Kim Kardashian Mobile Game Broke Last Night And Fans Of The Game Were Frantic

Friday night was harsh for people trying to make it in Hollywood.

“Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” the popular new mobile game that could rake in around $US85 million this year for its namesake, went offline for a little while on Friday. And people were not happy about it.

“Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” is a choose-your-own-adventure-style game where you go on photo shoots, go on dates, and rub elbows with Hollywood elite in order to climb the ranks and become an A-list celebrity.

But early in the evening, dreams of becoming a starlet were dashed. The games servers crashed, and people were unable to sign in and play.

Some fans tweeted out threats in response to the game being broken.

Keep on with this broken game and I won’t watch KUWTK ever again. @KimKardashian

— Rebekah Genice (@rebekah_genice) July 19, 2014

the kim kardashian game is broken, i expect my energy to be fully-restored when they fix it.

— jennifer (@JenCordobaxo) July 19, 2014

THE KIM KARDASHIAN GAME IS BROKEN SO WHEN IT GETS FIXED THEY BETTER GIVE US FREE MONEY AND STUFF WHEN IT WORKS AGAIN OK

— swag queen shulamit (@glitteryliamm) July 18, 2014

Some people found solace elsewhere.

drinking a budweiser & screaming at the broken kim kardashian game

— caitlin white (@harmonicait) July 19, 2014

Others worried about their future.

the kim kardashian game servers are down uhM EXCUSE ME IM AN A-LIST CELEB THATS MAKING AN APPEARANCE AT GLAMM MAGAZINE I DONT NEED THIS RN

— ☕️ (@BeanieBoyStyles) July 19, 2014

And some laughed at the misfortune of others.

that stupid kim kardashian game is broken and everyone is freaking out fantastic

— pls calum (@chococolarry) July 19, 2014

Soon the hashtag #fixthekardashiangame was trending on Twitter.

I STARTED IT ALL OMG THIS IS AMAZING ID NOT ONLY LIKE TO THANK GOD BUT JESUS #fixthekardashiangame pic.twitter.com/QoaoDoRqVR

— i started da hashtag (@artistic_malik) July 19, 2014

Finally the maker of the game stepped in to put the fans at ease.

#KimKardashianGame fans apologies for the down time, we’re working to have you back in Hollywood as soon as possible! #fixthekardashiangame

— Glu Games (@glumobile) July 19, 2014

And the game was working again … eventually.

#KimKardashianGame should be working again now! If not, try restarting your phone #fixthekardashiangame

— Kardashian Pedia (@Kardashianpedia) July 19, 2014

And one lucky fan seems to have missed all the commotion.

@glumobile @KimKardashian it never was a problem for me

— bree (@sirenslwt) July 19, 2014

It was a bad night for fans of “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” but as of this morning, all seemed right in the world and the game was working again. Well, for almost everyone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.