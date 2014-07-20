The Kim Kardashian Mobile Game Broke Last Night And Fans Of The Game Were Frantic

Karyne Levy

Friday night was harsh for people trying to make it in Hollywood.

“Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” the popular new mobile game that could rake in around $US85 million this year for its namesake, went offline for a little while on Friday. And people were not happy about it.

“Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” is a choose-your-own-adventure-style game where you go on photo shoots, go on dates, and rub elbows with Hollywood elite in order to climb the ranks and become an A-list celebrity.

But early in the evening, dreams of becoming a starlet were dashed. The games servers crashed, and people were unable to sign in and play.

Some fans tweeted out threats in response to the game being broken.

Some people found solace elsewhere.

Others worried about their future.

And some laughed at the misfortune of others.

Soon the hashtag #fixthekardashiangame was trending on Twitter.

Finally the maker of the game stepped in to put the fans at ease.

And the game was working again … eventually.

And one lucky fan seems to have missed all the commotion.

It was a bad night for fans of “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” but as of this morning, all seemed right in the world and the game was working again. Well, for almost everyone.

