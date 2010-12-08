EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH KIM KARDASHIAN: The Truth About Reality TV, Her Startup, And Twitter

This video is presented with limited commercial interruption.



Kim Kardashian is a buzzing TV personality of E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and she just authored a book, Kardashian Konfidential, along with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

With over 5.5 million Twitter followers, Kim also holds one of the most popular Twitter accounts and is often commissioned to tweet sponsored messages.

In this extended interview, Kim Kardashian also talks to us about the reality behind the reality TV shows, what it’s like to run a business with her family, and her startup ShoeDazzle.

Want More Kim Kardashian?…

• Here’s Why Kim Kardashian Quit Twitter On December 1



• Kim Kardashian: Twitter Deserves A Cut From Celebrities’ Paid Tweets



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.