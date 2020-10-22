Kim Kardashian says she and her friends talked about how they would handle a robbery hours before she was held at gunpoint in 2016

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Kim Kardashian West was robbed in Paris during Fashion Week in 2016.

Kim Kardashian West opened up about being robbed during Paris Fashion Week in 2016 on season three of Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.”

The reality star said she and her friends discussed what they would do if they were robbed hours before Kim was held at gunpoint.

“We had lunch that day and said, ‘If you guys were robbed, what would you do? Would you just give them the stuff?’ Why we had this conversation? It was so wild,” she said.

Kim recalled telling her friends that she would tell the intruders, “Take everything. Just take everything. Nothing is important.”

Kim Kardashian West recently revisited the day she was robbed during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

The 40-year-old reality star said that hours before intruders entered the luxury apartment she was staying at in the Eighth Arrondissement, she and her friends talked about how they would handle a robbery.

“What was so interesting is me, Kourtney, Stephanie [Shepherd] and Simone [Harouche], we had lunch. Me and my girlfriends, we had lunch that day and said, ‘If you guys were robbed, what would you do? Would you just give them the stuff?'” Kim said in a season three episode of Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.”

She continued, “Why we had this conversation? It was so wild.”

The SKIMS founder recalled saying that she’d tell the robbers, “Take everything. Just take everything. Nothing is important.”

Later that evening, Kim decided to take a night off from Fashion Week events and stay in.

Kanye West, Kim’s husband, had briefly flown to Paris to style her earlier in the week but had returned to the U.S. to finish his Saint Pablo Tour, and Kourtney Kardashian, her sister, was out at a club.

Since the sisters travelled with one security guard at the time, Kim sent him to accompany Kourtney since she planned on spending her evening at the apartment.

Marc Piasecki / Getty Images Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

So, Kim was completely alone when she heard noises coming up the stairs around 3 a.m., she told David Letterman.

Mistaking the sounds for Kourtney and Shepherd being “loud and obnoxious” after a night out, she yelled at them to be quiet.

“I realised they’re not responding to me,” she said. “Immediate panic. I knew someone was there. Someone was there to get me. You feel it.”

As Kim unsuccessfully tried to contact the Parisian police and her bodyguard, she said two men entered her bedroom dressed as police officers and confiscated her phone. She added that they brought the concierge up to the room in handcuffs and pointed a gun at his head.

“They kept on saying, ‘The ring. The ring,'” Kim recalled.

She eventually caught on to the fact that they were referring to the $US4.5 million diamond ring that Kanye gifted her shortly before the trip.

John Shearer / Getty Images Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are married.

Kim, who was wearing only a robe at the time, handed them the diamond and said one of the men then grabbed her.

“He grabbed me and pulled me towards him, but I wasn’t wearing anything underneath. So I was like, ‘This is the time I’m going to get raped. It’s going to happen. Just prepare yourself,” she told Letterman.

Both Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, who was sitting in the audience, grew emotional as the “KUWTK” star described the experience to the host.

Kim continued to explain that one of the men tied her up with handcuffs and zip ties, placing duct tape over her mouth and eyes.

The robbers eventually found Kim’s jewellery box, which she said had “everything” that she owned in it for Paris Fashion Week.

However, she said she was focused on the concierge.

“I didn’t know who he was. I’m like, ‘What is happening? Are we going to die? Just tell them I have children. I have babies. I have a husband. I have a family. I have to get home. Tell them to take anything. I’ll never say I saw them. Take everything,” she recalled.

One of the intruders then held a gun up to Kim’s head, and she remembered thinking, “OK, this is it.”

At that moment, Kim said she was worried about Kourtney coming home to find her “dead in the room.” And although Kim stated that she’s watched “every CSI show on the planet,” she said clear-thinking “all goes out the door.”

The man without the gun kept shushing Kim, telling her that she would be “ok” if she remained quiet. They then picked her up, put her in the bathtub, and fled the scene.

Kanye, who was performing in New York at the time, left his show midway through the set upon learning the news. He later said that he felt “helpless” hearing about what happened to his wife from a different continent on a 2018 episode of iHeartRadio’s “The Breakfast Club.”

According to French officials, the robbers took more than $US9 million worth of jewellery, and 17 individuals were arrested in connection with the robbery and now await trial.

Kim told Letterman that she later found out that the robbers had been following her for two years and monitoring her social media activity.

The experience changed Kim’s life, she explained.

She said she felt “paranoid” about people knowing her location for about a year after the break-in, taking a hiatus from social media and refraining from wearing jewels.

“I was just really scared of everything,” she said. “I can’t sleep at night unless there’s half-a-dozen security guards at my house.”

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images Kim Kardashian West attended Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

During an emotional 2017 interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kim discussed the impact that the robbery had on her life, saying that it was “meant to happen” to her and made her into a “different person.”

“I was definitely materialistic before, and not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful, but I’m so happy that my kids get this me,” she told the host.

Kim added, “I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t.”

