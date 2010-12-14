Kim Kardashian Doesn't Have A Contract With Her Manager Mother

Kim Kardashian talks about what it’s like to run a business with her family.



Money doesn’t come in the way between Kim and her sisters, says the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Family comes first in the Kardashian family, and they’re all in it to support each other.

The Kardashian sisters just authored a book, Kardashian Konfidential, in which they also recall how their father, who was a prominent lawyer, made them sign contracts to keep their grades up and do their chores in exchange for gifts.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

