Kim Kardashian Sent Out Fake Baby Photos To See Which Friends Would Sell Them

Looks like Kim Kardashian just lost a close friend.
The new mum recently conducted a little experiment by sending a few fake baby photos to different friends she feared would sell the pics to the tabloids.
Sure enough, one pal in question brought a photo to TMZ. And then another so-called friend tried to sell a different picture.
TMZ says “Our K & K sources have seen the pic and claim it’s not the real deal.”
Here’s a possible alternative to this story — The photo is actually North West but Kardashian can’t admit it because she would lose a lucrative deal with a weekly celebrity magazine (that she probably already has set up) to debut her newborn bundle of joy.
Either way, Kardashian is a master press manipulator and we hope this story line makes it onto the show so we get to find out who the culprit is.
