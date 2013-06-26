Kim Kardashian Sent Out Fake Baby Photos To See Which Friends Would Sell Them

Kardashian allegedly sent around fake baby photos to catch snitch friends. Needless to say, the pics ended up at TMZ.

Looks like Kim Kardashian just lost a close friend.



The new mum recently conducted a little experiment by sending a few fake baby photos to different friends she feared would sell the pics to the tabloids.

Sure enough, one pal in question brought a photo to TMZ. And then another so-called friend tried to sell a different picture.

TMZ says “Our K & K sources have seen the pic and claim it’s not the real deal.”

Here’s a possible alternative to this story — The photo is actually North West but Kardashian can’t admit it because she would lose a lucrative deal with a weekly celebrity magazine (that she probably already has set up) to debut her newborn bundle of joy.

Either way, Kardashian is a master press manipulator and we hope this story line makes it onto the show so we get to find out who the culprit is.

