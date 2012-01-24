Kim Kardashian Explains Her Quickie Marriage: 'It Wasn't A Business Decision'

Photo: Glenn Francis/PacificProDigital.com

It seems Kim Kardashian can’t help but defend herself everywhere in public — and this morning, she took her serious thoughts on marriage to the light-hearted, “Live! with Kelly.”The “Kourtney and Kim Take New York” star explained her decision to divorce Kris Humphries after just 72 days while guest hosting on the morning talk show. She claims she married the basketball player out of “hopeless” romance and not for money as media and the public suggest. Her quick romance and wedding with Humphries was apparently inspired by her sister Khloe and mother Kris, who both married after less than six months and are currently still with their respective partners, NBA star Lamar Odom and lawyer Bruce Jenner.



Kardashian explained to Kelly Ripa that she didn’t understand why people think her marriage was a sham, “If the wedding was fake and just for TV, I’m a smart business woman, I would have stayed married longer,” she joked. “This was a bad business decision.” Kardashian continued by saying, “I didn’t think following my heart would create this much backlash.”

As Kardashian described her pain after the divorce in which she moved in with her mother and spent half her time with sister Kourtney, Ripa was supportive and even thanked the reality star for being so open about her relationship on television. Check out the video from the “Live! with Kelly” opening chatter.

Ripa also asked why Kim didn’t try to stick it out a little longer with Humphries, recalling her own first year of marriage as being “the worst” because she and husband Mark Consuelos “fought everyday.” But the middle Kardashian sister rejected that idea by saying, “If I feel in my heart that this wasn’t right, then why wait years to have the same result?”

Kardashian‘s show “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” has been chronicling the star’s disintegrating marriage and will come to a head in the upcoming two-part season finale.

