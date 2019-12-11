Kim Kardashian said nobody was there to support Caitlyn Jenner when she was eliminated from a British reality show because the producers didn't contact them

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! / YouTubeCaitlyn Jenner appeared on this season of ITV’s ‘I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!’
- Kim Kardashian West tweeted on Tuesday that because nobody from the British reality show “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!” got in touch with her family, there was no one there to meet Caitlyn Jenner when she was eliminated.
- Jenner, who was married to Kardashian West’s mother, Kris Jenner, left the competition – which takes place in a jungle in Australia – on the episode that aired Friday.
- Celebrities usually have friends and family greet them at the end of the bridge when they leave the jungle, but the Kardashian/Jenner clan was nowhere to be seen.
- “NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners,” Kardashian West tweeted.
- Kardashian West was repeating what Jenner’s son Brandon had told a fan, according to The Mirror.
- “Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up!” Brandon reportedly told a fan in an Instagram direct message. “I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”
- Kardashian West commented, “Exactly what Brandon said!!!!”
- It was later revealed that Sophia Hutchins, Jenner’s closest friend, had been on her way to greet her but was delayed.
- Jenner was also met with a warm welcome from her former campmates, including Ian Wright, James Haskell, and Andrew Maxwell, when she arrived at the Palazzo Versace hotel on Australia’s Gold Coast.
Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners. https://t.co/dlzoodwDiz
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2019
