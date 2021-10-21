How Kim Kardashian has changed throughout every season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

- “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” aired on E! for 14 years, and a lot happened to Kim in that time.
- Back in 2007, Kim was a 27-year-old starting her career, now she’s a 41-year-old mother of 4.
- Since season one, many of the major moments in Kim’s life were documented on the series.
On one memorable episode, she spoke with Tyra Banks on her talk show about her relationship with Reggie Bush. Other big moments for her on season one were the “Girls Gone Wild” shoot with her sisters and her Playboy feature.
There were also tons of hoop earrings and wide belts going on because it was 2007.
At this point, she was still dating Bush, and she famously bought herself a Bentley as a symbol of her success — which led to a lot of petty fights with her sisters Khloé and Kourtney.
Additionally, this was the season that Kim took selfies while the family drove Khloé to jail after she violated her probation, leading to Kris Jenner’s now-famous line, “Kim would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister’s going to jail.”
She also got really drunk on a vacation with her sisters, which is pretty out of character for her.
By the end of the season, Kim was feeling super burnt out from how hard she was working.
A little later on, she got her first Botox injections, which she had a pretty bad physical reaction to.
Throughout the season, she was also coping with her split from Bush.
She also had to shut down reports about her butt being fake.
Kim wore fun wigs, spent unprecedented amounts of time with her sidekick, Jonathan Cheban, and met with Oprah Winfrey for a huge interview, which all made this season pretty memorable.
By the end of the season, Kim became a mother.
Throughout season nine, they were also both living with Kris while their house was being renovated.
This is also the season where her famous Paper magazine “Break the Internet” cover was shot and promoted, which sparked plenty of conversations about the celebrity.
Plus Kim’s house still wasn’t finished, and Kris felt a little restless from her daughter’s extended stay.
Much of the season also revolved around her brother, Rob Kardashian, and his relationship with Blac Chyna. Kim spent many episodes working with her sisters to figure out exactly what was going on between them.
During season 13, Kim opened up about being robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.
After this traumatic event, fans saw some of the biggest changes in Kim yet, including how she drew back from social media and public life in a major way.
Not only was she acting more like herself again, but also she launched KKW Beauty and found out she was expecting her third child, Chicago, via surrogate.
During this season, Kim also pushed for President Donald Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving life in prison for nonviolent drug offenses but has since been granted clemency.
Although she certainly had some highs throughout season 15, there was also drama when West made some controversial comments about slavery being a “choice” during an appearance on “TMZ.”
After her work petitioning for Johnson’s clemency, Kim decided she wanted to become a lawyer.
This is also the season where West announced he wanted to move back to Chicago without talking to Kim first.
Much of the season led up to the news of the cheating scandal between Khloé’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s longtime friend Jordyn Woods — which shocked the whole family.
Kim also starred in a music video with Paris Hilton and attended the Met Gala.
Throughout the season, she spoke at a press conference at the White House and continued her work for prison reform.
At the end of the season, Kim and Khloé threatened to fire Kourtney from the show after she hid certain parts of her life from the camera.
Throughout the short season, Kim continued to fight for criminal-justice reform. She also gave up her duties as the host of the family’s annual Christmas Eve party.
Instead of the big wild-west themed party in Montana that she had in mind, Kim had a low-key surprise 40th birthday party with her family.
The family also made the big decision to end their successful run on “KUWTK” as Kim faced problems in her marriage to Kanye.
