How Kim Kardashian has changed throughout every season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

There were a lot of hoop earrings and photoshoots on season one.

The first season of “KUWTK” was all about introducing fans to the Kardashian/Jenner family, and Kim was dealing with the earliest stages of fame.

On one memorable episode, she spoke with Tyra Banks on her talk show about her relationship with Reggie Bush. Other big moments for her on season one were the “Girls Gone Wild” shoot with her sisters and her Playboy feature.

There were also tons of hoop earrings and wide belts going on because it was 2007.