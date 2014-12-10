Kim Kardashian Believes Her Pregnancy Weight Was God Trying To Teach Her A Lesson

In the latest issue of Elle, Kim Kardashian West spoke about her body, pregnancy, and being a mum to 18-month-old North and wife to Kanye West.

“I’m an Armenian girl, I have shape, and it turned out people liked that. That makes me feel good about myself and about other women for being so supportive. I am a confident woman, but I didn’t just arrive confident — it has built over the years and that is a big part of who I am now,” Kardashian West tells Elle.

She also spoke about her relationship with her father, the late Robert Kardashian, who famously represented OJ Simpson in the 90s.

She said her father wrote her an encouraging letter when she was 13 and upset about her body — she hit puberty earlier than most girls she knew — and she said she’s taken that advice with her into her adult life.

Kardashian West also wholeheartedly believes God was behind her pregnancy weight gain.

In Elle, she was quoted saying: “I’d think God was doing this for a reason. He was saying: ‘Kim, you think you’re so hot, but look what I can do to you.'”

Now, Kardashian West says she’s way more relaxed about her appearance.

“Since North, I wear less makeup … I just wanted to be skin to skin with her, no makeup in the way,” she explains, adding, “Kanye loves me more natural. I think all men like less makeup on women. I think it’s sexier.”

