A Pregnant Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Speed Up Her Divorce

Kim Kardashian

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian’s divorce case is returning to court Friday with her attorney urging a speedy end to her marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries.Lawyers for the pregnant reality star and the Brooklyn Nets power forward disagree over a timetable for a trial to end the marriage, which Humphries wants annulled.



Kardashian is asking a judge to order a trial as soon as possible. Humphries wants the case to remain on hold until the basketball season ends.

Setting a trial date may be complicated by a filing Thursday by one of Humphries’ attorneys to leave the case, citing “irreconcilable differences” with Humphries. The attorney, Marshall Waller, had stated in recent court filings that he was still seeking evidence from several companies that produce Kardashian’s reality shows to try to prove their fraud claims.

Kardashian’s attorney Laura Wasser has repeatedly sought a trial date so that the marriage can be ended and denies that the couple’s televised marriage was based on false pretenses.

The model is due to give birth in July to a child conceived with her boyfriend Kanye West. Each side accuses the other of trying to use Kardashian’s pregnancy for a legal advantage.

“It appears from (Kardashisan’s) moving papers that what is really going on here is that an ‘urgency’ in the form of an apparently unplanned pregnancy … is perceived by (Kardashian) as an opportunity to gain a litigation advantage by trying to force this court to prematurely set this matter for trial,” Waller wrote in a court filing earlier this month.

“(Humphries) to his great discredit thinks that because (Kardashian) is now pregnant he can exert some leverage over (her) knowing that she wants to be divorced,” Wasser wrote.

Kardashian filed for divorce on Dec. 31, 2011 after 72 days of marriage. The pair was married in a star-studded ceremony that was televised by E! Entertainment Television.

The case has already drawn in West, the producers of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” and Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Moloney will determine Friday how the case will proceed. He has previously said the case should be ready for trial early this year.

