The crazy thing Kim Kardashian does with her emails and text messages every night

In a new GQ magazine interview and cover story, writer Caity Weaver reveals that Kim Kardashian is “frighteningly organised.”

Kardashian really seems to take it to the next level when it comes to her correspondence throughout the day.

Weaver writes:

Kim has slightly sharper edges than her celebrity character. She’s frighteningly organised: She tells me that before bed she deletes every single text message and email from her phone, unless it’s something she still needs to respond to. Her go-to sense of humour is dry irony, used sparingly.

Clearly nothing is getting past the 35-year-old reality star.

Weaver also noted that Kardashian’s memory and attention to detail are impeccable.

As I prepared to leave her home, I joked that I hoped I’d remembered to turn on my recorder before beginning our conversation. “If you didn’t, don’t worry,” Kim whispered. “I remember everything.” I believe her.

To read the full GQ interview with Kardashian, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.