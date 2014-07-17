Kim Kardashian Could Make $US90 Million This Year From A 3-Week-Old iPhone App

Kim Kardashian has a basic-sounding iPhone app, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” that teaches players how to become A-list celebrities. It’s only three weeks old and its the #5 top grossing app in the App Store.

The game could be a fad but if it remains popular, it could net Kardashian $US85 million this year. That’s three times what she earned in 2013 according to Forbes.

The app, produced by Glu Mobile, is free to download but encourages users to buy virtual goods. Players can up their virtual social statuses by purchasing expensive jewelry and taking trips to Beverly Hill in the game.

Kardashian reportedly keeps 45% of the game’s revenue, and the game is on track to generate $US190 million this year. Wondering who spends all this money on the game? Jezebel found a woman who spent $500 on it already.

“It might be our biggest game of the year,” Glu Mobile CEO Niccolo de Masi said in a recent interview.

Here’s more about the game and its early success.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.