The internet is freaking out that Kim Kardashian may have copied Beyoncé's 2012 Met Gala dress

Kim Kardashian hit the Met Ball red carpet Monday night in Peter Dundas’s first gown he designed at his new post at Roberto Cavalli.

But people at home were quick to notice that the gown looked vaguely familiar.

In 2012, Beyoncé wore a very similar Givenchy dress to the Met Ball.

The resemblance was not lost on the folks of Twitter:

Wasn’t Beyoncé’s dress from a previous Met Ball very similar to the one Kim Kardashian is wearing tonight…

— Jason Waterfalls (@SlickLilAshley) May 5, 2015

Kim kardashian is such a try hard. She literally copied Beyoncé Gala dress from 2 yrs ago. The obsession! You ain’t never in the circle.

— Jessie Morrison (@JesssieMorrison) May 5, 2015

Anyone noticed Peter Dundas Cavalli dress for Kim Kardashian looks similar to Beyonce’s Givenchy one? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/SZjR02t9c0

— Rae (@RaeDosoo) May 5, 2015

Kim Kardashian’s dress look very close to Beyonce’s 2012 Met Gala look

— Respected Madwoman (@epjones1983) May 5, 2015

I just need Kim or her stylist to be more original. Lol #MetGala pic.twitter.com/GCnOaPwnMc

— Krissy Brierre-Davis (@krissybri) May 5, 2015

Kim’s dress also had a slight resemblance to another of Beyoncé’s past gowns:

But Kim took to Instagram to clear up any feelings that she was a copy cat, assuring that it was, in fact, singer Cher who inspired her Met Ball look.

“Tonight’s inspiration! Cher at the 1st ever Met Gala! I just met her and told her this photo was my inspiration for my dress tonight! She is so beautiful! So happy I met her!”

“This beauty, this icon! I’m so so happy I met her!!!! We spoke about our amazing Armenian journeys! And that Bob Mackie gown she wore to the Met 1974.”

“Met Gala with @theMarcJacobs and Cher!!!!”

Despite any negative attention surrounding her dress, Kim seemed pretty pleased with her look.

“Thank you so much to everyone who made this look happen last night! Of course @peter_dundas & @robertocavalli for making me your 1st gown! What an honour! & @lorraineschwartz for jewellery. Glam squad- Peter Savic for hair & @makeupbymario. Kanye wore Cavalli as well!”

Like Kardashian, Beyoncé also went with a barely-there sheer dress this year.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Beyonce and Jay Z attend the ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’ Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City

