Kim Kardashian says she only eats her chicken nuggets with honey, and it's causing a major debate online

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and McDonald’s Kim Kardashian West recently revealed her go-to order at McDonald’s.

Kim Kardashian West revealed on Thursday that her go-to order at McDonald’s includes chicken nuggets dipped in honey, and it’s caused quite a debate online.

“Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!” Kardashian West tweeted on Thursday, after a McDonald’s ad featuring her favourite fast food items went live.

Her Twitter users had other opinions, with some saying that sauces like ketchup and ranch were superior to honey for McNuggets dipping purposes.

Others pointed out that Kardashian West had recently switched to “plant-based” eating, and wondered where chicken nuggets fit into her plan.

The reality star’s go-to McDonald’s order was recently featured in an ad for the fast food chain, and she took to Twitter to advocate for her unorthodox way of eating nuggets.

“Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!” Kardashian West tweeted, in response to a fan who said they needed to try Kardashian West’s suggestion.

WHATTTT? Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them! https://t.co/sJ0h8RQKFm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 31, 2020

Some followers corrected Kardashian West, telling her that it’s honey mustard, not honey, that’s the best dipping sauce for McNuggets.

You mean honey mustard right Kim? … please tell me its Honey Mustard ???? — Fact$ Kellerman (@RichKILLemALL) January 31, 2020

No no no Kim lol ????

Honey mustard is better lol — jamie medas (@DashJurnae) January 31, 2020

Others advocated for different sauces, like sweet and sour, ranch, barbecue, and even Chik-Fil-A sauce.

Ranch exists queen — hannah (@1moretime4fun) January 31, 2020

nah their sweet & sour sauce goes hard!!! — m (@BonGucci) January 31, 2020

Try bbq sauce with nuggets. Hits different — • (@SaraTM_) January 31, 2020

Chick-fil-A sauce* — Mikaella Thomas (@_mikmikmik) January 31, 2020

A few of Kardashian West’s followers also pointed out that the reality star had recently announced that she was switching to a plant-based diet.

Hey! I thought you were only eating plant-based now love!! — Wonderkell (@pagham2014) January 31, 2020

i thought you were vegan wtf — Kylie Juuler (@_joshblack_) January 31, 2020

i thought you were plant based? ???? — Caroline Pena (@KinggCaroline) January 31, 2020

And others just said it seemed unlikely that the body-conscious Kardashian West ate fast food at all.

Quit playin, you don’t eat chicken nuggets ???? — anastasia (@anastasiaekay) January 31, 2020

explain how you are skinny like that and eating nuggets and honey… pic.twitter.com/6PsbaENM3X — ???????????????????? | accont fan (@gayghostin) January 31, 2020

The rest of Kardashian West’s order included a cheeseburger, a vanilla shake, an apple pie, and a large order of fries. You can watch the rest of the ad (which also includes orders from Kanye West, Keith Urban, and “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown) below.

