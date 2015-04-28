Him or her? Kim Kardashian explains how to refer to Bruce Jenner as he transitions to a woman

‘Today,’ NBC Kim Kardashian speaks about stepfather being transgender for first time on ‘Today.’

Don’t feel bad if you support Bruce Jenner and his transgender journey, but you’re still confused on how to refer to his gender. His own family consulted with gay organisations, including media watchdog group GLAAD, for the appropriate way to refer to their father.

Kim Kardashian spoke for the first time on her stepfather’s transition to a woman on Monday’s “Today” and conceded that the family is definitely a work in progress.

“We all really support him. Is it a hard adjustment? Yes. Are there things that we have learned more recently? Yes. It’s an adjustment on how to deal with it and it’s a daily process,” she told the NBC morning show’s co-host Matt Lauer.

Over the past year and after divorcing Kardashian mumager Kris Jenner earlier this year, reports of Jenner’s transition to a woman reached a fever pitch. On Friday, Bruce spoke publicly about his gender struggles for the first time.

In the interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, the 65-year-old Olympian-turned-reality star confirmed that “for all intents and purposes, I am a woman.”

After Bruce told Kim about his transition just a few months ago, she said that the family sought advice from gay organisations.

“Even just the discussion [can be difficult],” she confessed. “We have been talking to people from the GLAAD organisation, just different organisations on just what do we call him. Do we say him or her? How do we be respectful? There are so many different things that you just want to be supportive and you just want to be respectful. I think everything takes time.”

So, what is the correct way to refer to Bruce?

“Until that transition is done, we’ve learned that you do refer to him as ‘him,'” Kim revealed.

Watch Kim’s “Today” interview below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.