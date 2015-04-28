Kim Kardashian says reports that some family members don't support Bruce Jenner are 'made up'

NBC Kim Kardashian spoke for the first time on Bruce Jenner’s transition to a woman on ‘Today’ with Matt Lauer.

Kim Kardashian is squashing news reports that say some of the Kardashian clan have wavered in their support of her stepfather Bruce Jenner.

“I think there’s still an adjustment and I think family therapy [to be had],” Kim conceded in her first interview on Bruce’s ongoing transition into a woman on Monday’s “Today” show with Matt Lauer.

On Sunday, Hollywood Life reported that eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian’s partner Scott Disick, 31, felt Jenner’s transition is “weird” and decided not to join the family in watching the “20/20” interview. And Kris Jenner, 59, was under fire over the weekend for not having submitted a supportive quote for the special, though two of Bruce’s ex-wives did.

Nevertheless, Kim said the entire family is behind Bruce and that the reports are “made up.”

“We’re really close. I see reports that this one doesn’t support him and this one’s over here and my mum feels this way. It’s all really so made up,” Kim, 34, said. “We all really support him. Is it a hard adjustment? Yes. Is there things that we have learned more recently? It’s an adjustment on how to deal with it and it’s a daily process.”

During Friday’s interview, the 65-year-old Olympian-turned-reality star sat down with Sawyer and confirmed “for all intents and purposes, I am a woman.” He said that Kim has been the most supportive family member (with the help of husband Kanye West), while Khloe Kardashian, 30, has had the hardest time adjusting to his transition to a woman.

Over the past year and after divorcing Kris earlier this year, reports of Jenner’s transition to a woman reached a fever pitch heading into Friday’s interview, including paparazzi photos reportedly capturing him in various women’s accoutrements like wearing painted nails, a purported sports bra under his male clothes, and recently in a full dress outside his Malibu home.

Watch Kim’s interview with “Today’s” Matt Lauer below.

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.