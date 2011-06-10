Kim Kardashian Is Suing In Touch Weekly For Calling Her A Cheater

Photo: AP

Kim Kardashian — who’s newly-engaged — isn’t going to take In Touch Weekly’s latest “bombshell” in stride.The tabloid claims that Kardashian is cheating on fiance Kris Humphries with an NFL player named Bret Locket.



The weird thing here is that the story wasn’t cobbled together through the slipshod polling of friends of friends — supposedly, Locket himself told the magazine that he and Kardashian are having an affair.

Now Kardashian says she’ll take In Touch to court.

When you’re wearing 20 carats on your finger, you want people to take your union seriously.

